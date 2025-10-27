🚨 BREAKING: Israel Receives Remains Of Slain Hostage

Israel has received, via the Red Cross, a coffin containing the remains of a deceased hostage, which was handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip. From there, the coffin will be transferred to Israel, where it will be received in a military ceremony with the participation of the IDF Chief Rabbi.

The coffin will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to the family.

All of the hostages’ families have been updated accordingly

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)