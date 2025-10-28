HAMAS DEPRAVITY: Coffin Held Remains Of Previously Returned Hostage

Israeli authorities announced on Tuesday morning that the identification process was completed at the Abu Kabir National Institute of Forensic Medicine for the body transferred by Hamas to Israel on Monday night, and it was determined that the coffin did not contain one of the 13 deceased hostages still being held in Gaza.

Instead, the remains in the coffin likely belong to an Israeli hostage who had already been returned and buried in Israel.

A senior Hamas official claimed that the body was found in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City. The transfer took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the northern Gaza Strip—about two hours before the deadline set for Hamas by US President Donald Trump.

The body was transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which delivered it to Israeli forces at the border. Chief Military Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Karim entered Gaza with Military Rabbinate teams to receive the remains.

Israel’s Health Ministry on Monday night confirmed that the coffin had arrived at Abu Kabir “for identification and investigation of the cause and circumstances of death.”

It added that “the teams, including forensic doctors and laboratory personnel from the National Center of Forensic Medicine, are prepared to provide as swift a response as possible, with the utmost sensitivity toward the families.”

The Saudi Asharq channel reported on Monday that Hamas informed mediators it “intends to release between seven and nine bodies.” Thirteen fallen hostages remain in Gaza.

Israeli officials believe that Hamas will potentially return at least eight more bodies.

