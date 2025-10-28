🚨 BREAKING: Hamas Says It Will Transfer Hostage’s Remains Tonight Following Israeli Anger Over Ceasefire Violations

Hamas’s armed wing announced it will hand over “the body of a hostage that was recovered a short time ago from one of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip” at 8:00 p.m. tonight as part of the ceasefire arrangements. The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

The statement follows Israeli outrage over the slow pace of returning the slain hostages, and anger after remnants returned last night were from a previously recovered case rather than a newly located body. Israel has also accused Hamas of staging a fake “finding” of those remains.

Ahead of the announcement, Hamas’s Shehab news agency released video showing operatives at what appeared to be a tunnel entrance in Khan Younis, reporting that they were searching the site for hostages’ bodies.

