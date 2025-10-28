Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 BREAKING: Hamas Says It Will Transfer Hostage’s Remains Tonight Following Israeli Anger Over Ceasefire Violations

Hamas’s armed wing announced it will hand over “the body of a hostage that was recovered a short time ago from one of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip” at 8:00 p.m. tonight as part of the ceasefire arrangements. The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

The statement follows Israeli outrage over the slow pace of returning the slain hostages, and anger after remnants returned last night were from a previously recovered case rather than a newly located body. Israel has also accused Hamas of staging a fake “finding” of those remains.

Ahead of the announcement, Hamas’s Shehab news agency released video showing operatives at what appeared to be a tunnel entrance in Khan Younis, reporting that they were searching the site for hostages’ bodies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

All The Details On The “Million-Man Rally:” This Is Where The Gedolei Yisrael Will Stand

HAMAS DEPRAVITY: Coffin Held Partial Remains Of Hostage Previously Recovered by IDF

Police Give Final Approval for Massive Protest in Yerushalayim Over Targeting of “Draft-Evading” Yeshivah Bochurim

Poll: 95% Say Trump Helped Secure Gaza Ceasefire; 51% Credit Netanyahu

🚨 Israel Receives Remains Of Slain Hostage

Gantz Slams Planned Chareidi Anti-Draft Rally in Jerusalem: “Stop This Madness” [SEE VIDEO]

ONE WEEK LEFT: Cuomo Surges as Mamdani’s Double-Digit Lead Shrinks in Final Stretch of NYC Mayoral Brawl

REVEALED: How Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Radical Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour Helped Zohran Mamdani’s Ascendancy

MAGA 2028! Trump Rules Out Running as Vance’s VP in 2028, But Suggests He Will Run For A Third Term

Lapid Threatens to Strip Chareidim of Voting Rights: “Whoever Doesn’t Enlist — Won’t Vote”