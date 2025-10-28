Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 DEVELOPING: Netanyahu Orders Immediate Powerful Strikes in Gaza After Rafah Attack; Soldier Seriously Wounded

Developing: Following security consultations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF to carry out immediate, powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The directive comes after an incident in Rafah earlier today in which terrorists opened fire on IDF forces. At least one soldier was seriously wounded in the attack and evacuated for medical treatment.

The escalation follows mounting tensions over the handling of hostages’ remains. Last night Hamas returned remains that Israel says were already buried, yet claimed they were a newly recovered body — fueling Israeli outrage and contributing to today’s security response.

More details to follow as the situation develops.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

