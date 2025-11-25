Advertise
🚨 Red Cross Recovers Body of Slain Hostage, Enroute To Meet IDF

The IDF and Shin Bet have just released a statement that the Red Cross is currently on its way to a meeting point in the center of the Gaza Strip, where the body of a slain hostage is expected to be transferred into its care.

The remains of three other slain hostages are still being held in Gaza: Israelis Dror Or and Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, along with Thai citizen Sudthisak Rinthalak.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

  1. It’s funny how mamdani claims that Isreal is in violation of international law when his celebrity group of barbaric beasts getting celebrated on the world stage AND IN HIS WARPED MIND for returning the bodies of innocent people whom they tortured and butchered daily for 738 days. They’re the celebrities! עולם הפוך ראיתי

