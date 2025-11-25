🚨 Red Cross Recovers Body of Slain Hostage, Enroute To Meet IDF

The IDF and Shin Bet have just released a statement that the Red Cross is currently on its way to a meeting point in the center of the Gaza Strip, where the body of a slain hostage is expected to be transferred into its care.

The remains of three other slain hostages are still being held in Gaza: Israelis Dror Or and Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, along with Thai citizen Sudthisak Rinthalak.

