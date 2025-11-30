🚨 NETANYAHU FILES OFFICIAL REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL PARDON

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a presidential pardon from President Isaac Herzog, the President’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s request was submitted two and a half weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Herzog requesting that he pardon the prime minister.

A statement released from the President’s Office stated, “A short while ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a request for a pardon to President Isaac Herzog.”

“The request was submitted to the Legal Department of the Office of the President by the Prime Minister’s lawyer, Amit Hadad.

“In accordance with the guidelines and procedures, the request is currently being transferred to the Pardons Department in the Ministry of Justice, which will gather the opinions of all the relevant authorities in the Ministry of Justice. Following this, their opinions will be transferred to the Legal Advisor in the Office of the President and her team to formulate an additional opinion for the President.

“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request that carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request.

“The request consists of two documents: a detailed letter signed by the Prime Minister’s lawyer and a letter signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Given the importance of this extraordinary request and its implications, the documents are being released for publication.”

Following the report, Netanyahu released a video statement saying, “Israeli citizens: Almost a decade has passed since the investigations against me began. The trial has been ongoing for nearly six years and is expected to continue for many more years. As the testimonies and evidence, which have completely collapsed the false claims against me, are revealed in court, and as it becomes clear that the so-called “evidence” against me was collected via severe crimes, my personal interest has been and remains to continue the process until full acquittal of all areas.”

“Israel is facing huge challenges and also immense opportunities, and we need national unity. Continuing the trial tears us apart from within, stirs fierce disputes, and deepens divisions. An immediate end to the trial will help calm the flames and promote broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs. I debated this matter greatly—but what has happened recently tipped the scales. I am required to testify three times a week—a demand faced by no other citizen in the country. I also considered President Trump’s call, who wishes to advance important interests within a window of time that may not return. I expect that everyone who has the good of the country in mind will support the pardon.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)