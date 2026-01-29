Advertise
Red Cross Returns Bodies Of Palestinians To Gaza After Retrieval of Final Hostage Ran Gvili Hy”d

Red Cross convoy carrying what Hamas claims is the remains of an Israeli soldier who was killed in Gaza in 2014 and whose body has been held in Gaza since. makes its way toward the border crossing with Israel, to be transferred to Israeli authorities, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Thursday it assisted in the transfer of the remains of 15 Palestinians to the Gaza Strip following the return of the remains of Ran Gvili hy”d, the final Israeli hostage held in Gaza, marking the completion of a months-long operation tied to the ceasefire agreement.

The ICRC said the transfers conclude its role in facilitating the return of hostages and remains required under the ceasefire framework.

The operation began in October with the release of 20 living hostages in exchange for 1,808 Palestinian prisoners. Since then, the ICRC has assisted in the return of the remains of deceased individuals, including 27 of 28 hostages and 360 Palestinians.

“We feel relief that we helped reunite families with their loved ones,” said Julien Raison, the ICRC’s head of delegation in Israel and the occupied territories. “For the families whose loved ones did not return alive, we hope they can now mourn fully.”

Raison also underscored the importance of the Rafah crossing, describing it as critical to addressing urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza. He said the crossing plays a key role in allowing larger quantities of specialized equipment for reconstruction and enabling the dignified identification and recovery of remains.

Israeli authorities announced earlier this week that the remains of St.-Sgt.-Maj. Ran Gvili were recovered Monday in the Shejaia neighborhood in northern Gaza. Gvili was buried Wednesday in his hometown of Meitar.

The Red Cross said the latest transfers mark the completion of its ceasefire-related operations involving hostages and remains, though broader humanitarian efforts in Gaza are ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

