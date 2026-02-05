Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shin Bet Issues Alarming Warning: Israelis Are Proactively Contacting Iranian Agents

Illustrative. Freepik

A new assessment by the Shin Bet released on Thursday revealed a deeply disturbing phenomenon: security officials have identified cases of Israelis who are initiating contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and offering their services in return for payment, i24NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to the assessment, Iranian intelligence agents prioritize recruiting Jewish Israelis rather than Israeli Arabs and post messages in Telegram groups in Hebrew (or English) with a Jewish Israeli audience.

The agents prefer Jewish Israelis because many of the missions require access and familiarity with Jewish culture, and agents believe that Jews are less likely to be arrested.

The report also notes that Iran’s success in recruiting Israelis to act against their own country has caused significant harm to Israel’s international image.

The report noted that the Shin Bet is now focusing its public awareness efforts within the Chareidi sector since it believes that the sector has not fully internalized the threat of Iranian recruitment.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Shin Bet Issues Alarming Warning: Israelis Are Proactively Contacting Iranian Agents

“We Should Have Acted”: Netanyahu Says He Wanted To Reconquer Gaza Before Oct. 7 But Was Blocked By Intel Chiefs

Two Israelis From Yerushalayim Face Serious National Security Charges in Alleged Iran Spying Plot

TRAGEDY: R’ Amram Mizrachi Z”L Niftar In Apartment Building Fire In Boro Park

Mamdani Defends Snowstorm Response As NYC Council Prepares Hearings Into 17 Deaths

“Free Palestine” Suspect Who Murdered Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Hit With New Terrorism Counts, Faces Possible Execution

ON THE TERRORIST TEAM: Watchdog Sounds The Alarm On Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Extremist Ties

REVEALED: Ehud Barak To Jeffery Epstein: Israel Needs Mass Conversion for More “Quality Jews”

YWN LAUNCHES REAL-TIME TEXT MESSAGE ALERTS! SIGN UP TODAY!

Poskim Issue Boycott Against ANU Museum: “Don’t Set Foot In It Or Approach It”