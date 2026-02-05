Shin Bet Issues Alarming Warning: Israelis Are Proactively Contacting Iranian Agents

A new assessment by the Shin Bet released on Thursday revealed a deeply disturbing phenomenon: security officials have identified cases of Israelis who are initiating contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and offering their services in return for payment, i24NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to the assessment, Iranian intelligence agents prioritize recruiting Jewish Israelis rather than Israeli Arabs and post messages in Telegram groups in Hebrew (or English) with a Jewish Israeli audience.

The agents prefer Jewish Israelis because many of the missions require access and familiarity with Jewish culture, and agents believe that Jews are less likely to be arrested.

The report also notes that Iran’s success in recruiting Israelis to act against their own country has caused significant harm to Israel’s international image.

The report noted that the Shin Bet is now focusing its public awareness efforts within the Chareidi sector since it believes that the sector has not fully internalized the threat of Iranian recruitment.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)