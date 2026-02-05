Two Israelis From Yerushalayim Face Serious National Security Charges in Alleged Iran Spying Plot

Israeli authorities have arrested two young men from Jerusalem on suspicion of spying for Iran in exchange for money, amid mounting concern in Jerusalem over Tehran’s alleged efforts to recruit operatives inside Israel.

Police and the Shin Bet said the two suspects — both Israeli citizens in their 20s — were taken into custody last month and are expected to be formally indicted in the coming days. A prosecutor’s declaration was filed Thursday at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, paving the way for criminal charges.

Despite both men residing in Jerusalem, the investigation was led by West Bank District police detectives in coordination with the Shin Bet, reflecting what officials described as the sensitive national security dimensions of the case.

Authorities allege that the suspects maintained contact with Iranian handlers and agreed to carry out espionage-related activities in return for financial compensation. Police declined to detail the nature of the alleged assignments, citing an active gag order imposed because of the “severity of the incident” and concerns that further disclosure could harm state security.

The court-ordered restrictions limit public discussion of the evidence and operational details, a measure typically reserved for cases involving intelligence activity or foreign interference.

Israeli officials say Iran has been expanding its efforts to cultivate assets inside Israel, including through social media, financial inducements and indirect intermediaries.

If convicted, the suspects could face lengthy prison sentences under Israel’s espionage and security laws.

Earlier Thursday, YWN reported that Elimelech Stern, a 22-year-old Chassidish resident of Beit Shemesh, was sentenced Thursday morning by the Jerusalem District Court to three years in prison after he was convicted two months ago of maintaining contact with a foreign agent and carrying out missions for them in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)