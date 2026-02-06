U.S. Urges Citizens To Leave Iran “Now” As Military Standoff Reach Critical Point

The United States’ virtual embassy to Iran reiterated its warning Friday urging all American citizens to “leave Iran now,” citing widespread unrest, communication blackouts and growing risks of detention.

The advisory, run by the United States Department of State, reiterates guidance first issued on Jan. 12, as nationwide protests and government crackdowns disrupted daily life across the country. Officials warned of heightened security measures, road closures, transportation shutdowns and ongoing internet restrictions imposed by Iranian authorities.

“The regime continues to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks,” the advisory said, warning that communications outages could persist without notice.

U.S. officials also cautioned that commercial flights to and from Iran remain unreliable, with many airlines limiting service or canceling routes altogether. As a result, Americans in the country are being urged to prepare alternative exit plans and, if conditions allow, consider leaving by land through neighboring countries.

The advisory recommends travel through Armenia or Turkey, noting that land borders with Armenia, Turkey and Turkmenistan remain open. Azerbaijan’s land border, however, is closed to routine traffic, while travel to Afghanistan, Iraq and the Pakistan-Iran border region is strongly discouraged.

“Have a plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance,” the advisory warned, stressing that Washington’s ability to intervene inside Iran is extremely limited.

Americans are also advised to avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, monitor local media and keep mobile phones charged in case of emergencies.

The warning carries particular weight for dual U.S.-Iranian nationals. According to the advisory, Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and treats such individuals solely as Iranian citizens. Dual nationals are required to exit the country using Iranian passports and may not receive U.S. consular protection.

The State Department further cautioned that carrying or displaying a U.S. passport could lead to questioning, arrest or detention.

“U.S. nationals are at risk of arbitrary enforcement and prolonged detention,” the advisory said.

For consular assistance, Americans are directed to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which serves as Washington’s protecting power in Iran due to the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

The renewed warning comes as U.S. and Iranian officials resumed indirect negotiations Friday in Muscat, hosted by Oman, in an effort to ease rising tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and regional security.

While diplomats gathered behind closed doors in Muscat, U.S. officials underscored that conditions inside Iran remain volatile and unpredictable, with protests, security operations and infrastructure disruptions continuing to affect civilian life.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYc)