🚨 YWN 12:00PM BLIZZARD UPDATES; LAKEWOOD AREA MAY GET 30 INCHES

• Projected snow totals across the region are shocking compared to recent winters — and numbers continue to rise as the storm approaches.

• The system may begin as rain around midday Sunday before quickly changing over to snow. Conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly within hours. Snow and rain showers linger this morning, changing to all snow showers around lunchtime. There will initially be only minor impacts to travel.

Conditions then deteriorate quickly Sunday mid-late afternoon as temperatures drop, snow gets heavier and winds also intensify. Whiteout conditions are expected Sunday night into early Monday, as very heavy snow will combine with 50+ mph gusts. Snowfall rates of 1-4″ per hour are expected tonight.

• Latest forecasts indicate this could be one of the strongest winter storms the NYC area has seen in years.

• Nearly the entire region is expected to receive 12–18 inches of snow between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

• Parts of Long Island, along with Monmouth and Ocean counties (LAKEWOOD, TOMS RIVER ETC) in New Jersey, could see up to 2 feet of snow.

• When these ferocious winds hit the expected 2-foot snow totals, visibility will drop to near zero in seconds.

Peak wind gust forecast through Monday:

Montauk: 60–70 mph (gusts to 75 mph possible)

New York City: 50–60 mph

Boston: 50–60 mph

Hartford: 50–60 mph

Philadelphia: 30–40 mph

Washington: 40–50 mph

The most extreme winds are expected along the immediate coast, where gusts could top 70 mph as the “L” (low pressure) center tracks just offshore.

🚨❄️ NYC Declares State Of Emergency, Citywide Travel Ban Begins 9 PM

In a rare move, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a State of Emergency and instituted a citywide travel ban as the blizzard intensifies.

🕘 Ban in Effect: 9:00 p.m. tonight through 12:00 p.m. Monday

🚫 All city streets, highways, and bridges closed to non-emergency traffic

🚗 Applies to cars, trucks, scooters, and e-bikes

🚑 Only essential emergency and critical service vehicles exempt

Officials cite forecasts of up to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts near 60 mph. The measure is intended to prevent stranded motorists and allow 2,600 sanitation workers to clear vital routes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)