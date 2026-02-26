Oct. 7 Victims’ Families Fume About Ex-Shin Bet Chief’s New Initiative

As the public continues to demand answers over the failures of the October 7 massacre, the man who bore the most direct responsibility for the failure, former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, is helping develop a new political leadership program in cooperation with Reichman University aimed at training the “next generation” of leaders, Kan News reported on Thursday.

The report aroused the fury of bereaved families of the October 7 victims, especially since Bar, who presided over the worst intelligence failure in Israeli history, did his best to hide the fact that he failed to take the proper precautionary measures the night before the massacre, including notifying the political leadership, despite receiving numerous warnings about red flags in Gaza. Bar also refused to leave his position even after he was dismissed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a stance supported by his leftist friends, Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara, and the justices of the Supreme Court.

Bereaved father Itzik Bontzel, whose son fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, published a particularly scathing open letter addressed to Bar.

In the letter, Bontzel recounts a past meeting with Bar: “I sat with you in your office while you were still trying to sell me—with rehearsed platitudes—that you had ‘taken responsibility.’ Already then, I realized you have no G-d. I realized you don’t see blood; you only see your next position—the dirty path to clearing your conscience at the expense of our children’s graves.”

“While we languish in cemeteries, you’re already building your next ‘exit.’ While our sons’ blood still boils in the earth, you have the diabolical audacity to establish a school for political leadership. You, who abandoned an entire nation to slaughter, rape, and destruction—dare to educate?”

“What doctrine will you instill in them? How to sleep on guard duty while the enemy is at the gates? How to turn the blood of heroes into a career springboard?”

“We won’t remain silent. We won’t let your word games turn our disaster into a ‘curriculum.’ As long as I live, I will be there to remind every student and every institution that gives you a platform, ‘This teacher is the man who abandoned thousands of Jews to die.'”

He signed the letter: “Itzik Bontzel, father of Amit Bontzel, H’yd—a Gibor Yisrael who was killed because of your failure.”

Shelly, the mother of Libi Cohen-Meguri, H’yd, who was murdered in the Nova festival massacre, responded to the report by stating, “Do you understand how absurd this is? Here is lesson number one in leadership: anyone who had their hands on the wheel on October 7 will not teach us anything about leadership.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)