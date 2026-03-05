Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 Trump Slams Herzog As “A Disgrace,” Urges Pardon “TODAY” For Netanyahu

U.S. President Trump slammeed Israeli President Isaac Herzog and called on him to immediately pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the ongoing legal issues surrounding Netanyahu should not distract from the war with Iran.

In remarks published from a conversation with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid of Channel 12, Trump said Herzog should issue a pardon “today.”

“I don’t want anything to distract Bibi — except the war with Iran,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Trump went further, sharply attacking Herzog personally and accusing him of repeatedly promising to grant the pardon but failing to follow through.

“Herzog is a disgrace,” Trump said. “Tell him I’m exposing him. I told him I wouldn’t meet with him. He’s been holding this over Bibi’s head for a year.”

According to Trump, Herzog had assured him multiple times that he would pardon Netanyahu, claiming the Israeli president had made the promise on five separate occasions.

The comments come as Israel remains engaged in a major military confrontation with Iran, with Netanyahu leading the government during the escalating conflict.

Herzog has not publicly responded to Trump’s remarks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

60 Bnei Brak Residents Evacuated From Homes Damaged By Missile Shrapnel

Iran Threatens To Attack Dimona Nuclear Site If US & Israel Try To Topple Regime

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka Recovers 87 Dead Iranian Soldiers From “Prize Warship” Sunk Off Its Coast By US Submarine

Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

🚨 Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Outbound Flights Sunday As Rescue Flights Begin Landing

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground

Senate Republicans Block Legislation To Halt Iran War In Congress’ First Vote On The Conflict

New Jersey Assemblyman Rabbi Avi Schnall Appointed COO Of Agudath Israel Of America