🚨 Trump Slams Herzog As “A Disgrace,” Urges Pardon “TODAY” For Netanyahu

U.S. President Trump slammeed Israeli President Isaac Herzog and called on him to immediately pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the ongoing legal issues surrounding Netanyahu should not distract from the war with Iran.

In remarks published from a conversation with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid of Channel 12, Trump said Herzog should issue a pardon “today.”

“I don’t want anything to distract Bibi — except the war with Iran,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Trump went further, sharply attacking Herzog personally and accusing him of repeatedly promising to grant the pardon but failing to follow through.

“Herzog is a disgrace,” Trump said. “Tell him I’m exposing him. I told him I wouldn’t meet with him. He’s been holding this over Bibi’s head for a year.”

According to Trump, Herzog had assured him multiple times that he would pardon Netanyahu, claiming the Israeli president had made the promise on five separate occasions.

The comments come as Israel remains engaged in a major military confrontation with Iran, with Netanyahu leading the government during the escalating conflict.

Herzog has not publicly responded to Trump’s remarks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)