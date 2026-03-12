🚨 TERROR IN RAMAT GAN: Senior Shas Official Stabbed, In Serious Condition

A senior figure in Shas, the head of the Ramat Gan Religious Council, and a former member of the Bnei Brak City Council, was seriously injured after being stabbed several times on Bialik Street in Ramat Gan.

An Arab teen approached the Chareidi victim, 47, and stabbed him several times while screaming “Allahu Akbar.”

MDA teams who were called to the scene provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene and are investigating the background. The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Gedalya ben Yeshoshua b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

A senior paramedic from the MDA motorcycle unit, Shlomo Bergstein, said that medical teams found the injured man conscious and suffering from significant penetrating injuries.

He added that the team administered initial medical treatment at the scene and then evacuated him in an MDA intensive care unit to the trauma room at the hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)