🔥Trump Issues New Threat Toward Iran: “Watch What Happens To These Deranged Scumbags Today”

President Donald Trump issued a new threat toward Iran on Friday, warning of further action against the regime amid the ongoing war.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.”

The president claimed that Iran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded in recent strikes.

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth,” Trump wrote.

Trump also referenced Iran’s decades-long hostility toward the United States and its allies.

“They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them,” Trump wrote. “What a great honor it is to do so!”

