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🚨RISING TENSIONS: Iran Threatens UAE After Reported Explosions Near Strategic Ports

Iranian media is raising alarms over possible foreign involvement following reports of explosions along the country’s southern coastline, with threats now being directed at the United Arab Emirates amid growing regional tensions.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, there are “signs of a hostile action” by the UAE after blasts were reportedly heard in the coastal city of Bandar Abbas and on islands in the Strait of Hormuz. While Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed that an attack took place, the report warned that if Abu Dhabi is found responsible, it “will pay the price.”

Additional reports from Iranian outlets claim that parts of the commercial area of Bahman Pier on Qeshm Island were targeted during what was described as a “direct exchange of fire” between Iranian armed forces and unidentified “enemy forces.”

Multiple strikes were also reported on Qeshm Island and nearby Siri Island, both strategically located near key maritime routes used for global oil shipments.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency said authorities are investigating the possibility of UAE involvement in the incidents. However, there has been no official confirmation from Iran, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States regarding the nature or source of the explosions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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