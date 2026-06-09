Hezbollah Terrorist Enters Israel & Opens Fire, Is Eliminated By IDF

IDF forces on Tuesday eliminated a terrorist who infiltrated Israel from Lebanon near the Ramim Ridge and opened fire on troops operating in the area.

The IDF forces returned fire and eliminated him.

The terrorist, who was armed with a gun and a knife, was spotted a short distance from the security fence after crossing the border.

The incident, considered highly unusual because the border area was considered clear of Hezbollah infrastructure, triggered the activation of the military’s infiltration-response protocol and prompted a large-scale security operation in the area.

Following the incident, residents of nearby yishuvim were instructed to remain indoors, while local emergency response teams were placed on heightened alert.

The IDF launched extensive searches to determine whether additional suspects had crossed the border and to ensure there was no ongoing threat to nearby towns and villages. Israeli Air Force aircraft were also dispatched to assist in the operation.

Residents of Misgav Am, Margaliot, and Manara were directed by local security officials to stay inside their homes and avoid unnecessary movement.

As a precaution, Route 886 along the Ramim Ridge, connecting Yiftach and Manara, was temporarily closed to traffic.

In a statement, the IDF said: “The incident remains ongoing. IDF forces continue conducting searches, alongside Israeli Air Force aircraft operating in the area. The IDF remains in continuous contact with local authorities.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)