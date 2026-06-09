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SHOCK REPORT: Claims $3 Billion In Frozen Iranian Assets Released As Fighting With Israel Halted

Iran agreed to halt its exchange of fire with Israel after the United States reportedly approved the release of $3 billion in previously frozen Iranian assets, according to a report published Tuesday by a news agency affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the report, the funds were transferred aboard a flight from Abu Dhabi to Tehran, with the aircraft reportedly landing in the Iranian capital Tuesday morning despite ongoing restrictions on Iranian airspace.

Israel’s Kan 11 reported that the arrangement was coordinated through Qatari mediators, who facilitated the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran during the height of the crisis.

The report claims that, in addition to the release of the funds, Iran received assurances that Israel would restrain its military operations in Lebanon.

Neither the White House nor U.S. officials have publicly confirmed the reported transfer of the frozen assets.

The alleged agreement came after a day of direct confrontation between Israel and Iran following an Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district.

Both sides subsequently announced a cessation of hostilities.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards emergency command said it was suspending military operations but warned that renewed Israeli action — particularly in southern Lebanon — would trigger a much harsher response.

“We announce the suspension of armed forces operations,” the statement said. “However, if the aggression and acts of malice continue, including in southern Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will be forthcoming.”

Iran claimed its missile attack on Israel was launched in response to the Israeli strike in Beirut.

Hours later, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the nation and rejected what he described as an attempt by Iran and Hezbollah to impose a new strategic equation on Israel.

“In the last 24 hours, Iran and Hezbollah tried to impose a new equation on us,” Netanyahu said. “That equation is intolerable and completely unacceptable.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. Interesting that Yeshiva World News now utilizes news agency affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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