🚨🚨 TRUMP SAYS NEW STRIKES COMING: “We’re Going To Be Attacking Iran Very Hard” [VIDEOS]

President Donald Trump signaled Wednesday that the United States is preparing to resume military strikes against Iran, citing a lack of progress in negotiations and the recent downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed frustration with Tehran’s pace in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and suggested that military action could soon follow.

“We’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard,” Trump said.

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The president appeared to point to the Apache helicopter incident as justification for renewed military action.

“Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that,” Trump told reporters.

Trump said discussions with Iran have continued for months but complained that Tehran has failed to finalize an agreement.

“I’ve been working with Iran for a number of months,” he said. “They should sign the deal. It’s a good deal.”

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The president repeatedly criticized what he described as Iranian stalling tactics.

“It was just tap, tap, tap,” Trump said. “I don’t know what they’re doing.”

Later in the exchange, Trump declined to rule out attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, as he vented frustration over the pace of the negotiations.

“They’re tapping and tapping, and they say, ‘All right, let’s give them a couple of more days,’” Trump said. “They’re tapping because it’s a meaningful paper.”

The comments mark one of Trump’s strongest warnings yet toward Tehran and come amid heightened tensions following the reported downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing efforts to broker a broader agreement between Washington and the Iranian regime.

It remains unclear whether the administration has made a final decision regarding additional military action.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)