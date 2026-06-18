🚨 SWITZERLAND TALKS THROWN INTO DOUBT: Iran Suspends Delegation, Vance Cancels Trip As Lebanon Fighting Threatens Fragile U.S.-Iran Deal

The first round of follow-up negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland was thrown into uncertainty Thursday night after reports emerged that the Iranian delegation had suspended its planned trip amid continued fighting in Lebanon, while Vice President JD Vance canceled his own planned travel to the talks.

According to Al Mayadeen, citing informed sources, Iran suspended its delegation’s trip to Switzerland due to ongoing Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon. The report said Tehran informed the United States and mediators that developments in Lebanon remain a central issue and could affect whether negotiations proceed. Iran also reportedly warned that Israeli operations inside southern Lebanon violate the first article of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, which Tehran says includes provisions related to ending hostilities in Lebanon.

The developments come as heavy fighting continues in southern Lebanon. Throughout the day, reports described ongoing clashes between IDF forces and Hezbollah terrorists, with exchanges of fire, airstrikes, artillery attacks, and anti-tank missile fire reported in several areas.

Adding to the uncertainty, JD Vance canceled his planned trip to Switzerland. According to a statement from his office, plans for the next round of technical talks have not yet been finalized. The statement said the U.S. delegation remains prepared to depart when conditions allow, but acknowledged that the logistics surrounding the negotiations remain complicated and unpredictable. Earlier reports had already indicated that Vance’s participation was not yet finalized.

Despite the turmoil, preparations for negotiations continue. Reports indicate that representatives of the United States and Iran are still expected to meet in Switzerland as part of the next phase of talks following the signing of the 14-point memorandum of understanding earlier this week. The agreement launched a 60-day negotiating period aimed at reaching a broader arrangement on Iran’s nuclear program and regional security issues.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is also expected to play a central role in the upcoming discussions. U.S. officials have said Iran is expected to invite international inspectors to monitor nuclear facilities and oversee the handling of enriched uranium under the framework established by the memorandum.

For now, however, the future of the Switzerland talks remains unclear as the Lebanon front continues to generate new tensions between Jerusalem, Tehran, and Washington.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)