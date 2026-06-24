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Iran Expert Questions President Trump’s Sanity

A giant portrait of President Donald Trump looks down from the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Beni Sabti, an Israeli Iran expert at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), launched a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump during an interview with 103FM Radio, slamming his weakness in dealing with Iran.

“Trump’s roller coaster is careening—one moment it’s down, the next it’s up,” he said. “They’re talking about releasing funds to the Iranians, restricting us in Lebanon, and at the same time saying that if the Iranians don’t behave, they’ll deal with them. It’s very difficult to understand Trump.”

“All these games of give-and-take, stalling for time, playing hard to get, good cop and bad cop—Trump is simply insane,” he asserted.

“The possibility of regime change is not realistic in the near future. The Iranian regime will grow stronger once it receives the money. The Iranian president said they managed to sell 36 million barrels of oil over the past several months. And look at what kind of country this is—20 million barrels were handed over to the Revolutionary Guards so they could sell them and cover their budget shortfall. The money flows directly to the Revolutionary Guards.”

“The deal we’re getting is the result of an American decision to buy oil; the US is funding the terrorism against us. Every American president, perhaps with the exception of Nixon, has kept very tight reins on Israel. We don’t have raw materials—that’s a very serious problem.”

“Everyone understands that the confrontation will return. The Iranians are deceitful, they want more, and they weren’t satisfied with $6 billion.”

Sabti also warned of Mojtaba Khamenei’s ascension to power, “Khamenei’s son is like Shlomo HaMelech’s son Rechovam—‘My father chastised you with whips, but I will chastise you with scorpions.'”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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