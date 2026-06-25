DRAMATIC ACCELERATION: Judges Order Five-Day-A-Week Schedule As Netanyahu Trial Enters New Phase

The judges overseeing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s trial announced a series of unusual measures Wednesday aimed at significantly accelerating the proceedings, including a five-day-a-week hearing schedule beginning after the Tishrei Yomim Tovim.

In a decision issued shortly after Netanyahu completed his testimony, the judges ruled that beginning Sunday, June 28, all proceedings will be transferred to the Jerusalem District Court. The defense was also instructed to ensure that witnesses are available for every hearing and to prepare backup witnesses in order to prevent cancellations.

The most dramatic change will take effect on October 4, following the Tishrei Yomim Tovim, when the court will begin holding hearings five days a week, Sunday through Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The judges also renewed their recommendation that the parties continue holding hearings during court recesses in an effort to move the case forward more quickly.

The decision comes as the court seeks to expedite a trial that has stretched on for years. Presiding Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman is scheduled to retire in March 2028 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70, and the judges appear determined to advance the proceedings before then.

With Netanyahu’s testimony now complete after 98 days on the witness stand, the defense is expected to begin presenting dozens of additional witnesses in the next phase of the trial.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)