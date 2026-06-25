THE DAY AFTER: Israel Moves Forward With Massive Gaza Debris-Clearing Operation

Israel is advancing plans for a large-scale effort to clear and recycle destroyed buildings across Gaza as part of broader reconstruction preparations, even as uncertainty remains over Hamas’ future role and whether the terror group will agree to disarm, according to a report by Walla.

The effort comes as the IDF maintains operational control over roughly 70% of Gaza following extensive engineering operations aimed at locating and destroying terror infrastructure above and below ground near the “Yellow Line.” At the same time, IDF forces continue to strike terror targets and prepare contingency plans in case negotiations with Hamas collapse.

Walla reports that discussions have begun with Israeli companies regarding the crushing and recycling of damaged Palestinian structures across Gaza on an enormous scale. The initiative is reportedly being developed alongside plans for a technocratic government that would assume responsibility for Gaza from Hamas and begin reconstruction efforts.

According to security sources, the proposed rebuilding effort includes plans to construct a new city in the Rafah area, with approximately 50,000 buildings and supporting infrastructure intended for a Palestinian population in an area free of terror activity.

Security officials said the reconstruction process is not moving at the pace envisioned by those promoting the initiative. The sources cited the massive scale of destruction, the challenge of converting debris into reusable construction materials, transporting large quantities of rubble, and preparing land for new construction — all while Hamas remains armed and Gaza has not undergone demilitarization.

One security source warned that if progress continues at the current pace, Israel may ultimately be forced to resume military operations in order to dismantle Hamas’ remaining military infrastructure, including underground networks that officials say are being used to prepare for future conflict and conceal weapons stockpiles.

Military officials also believe Hamas has a clear interest in undermining any process that weakens its authority or governance, and assess that the group could attempt to disrupt reconstruction efforts or target related infrastructure. The concern is among the reasons the IDF continues to prepare for a renewed round of fighting.

Meanwhile, the IDF is carrying out extensive engineering work in the Rafah area in coordination with the United States to prepare the ground for future development. American officials have also reportedly begun advancing engineering-related tenders that would require the transfer of large numbers of heavy crushing machines into Gaza under significant security protection.

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