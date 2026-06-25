2 Suspects Arrested After Pointing Guns At Chareidi Protesters On Highway 1

Police arrested two suspects overnight for allegedly pointing guns at Chareidi protesters on Highway 1 during the vehicle convoy protest on Wednesday.

Police said an investigation was opened yesterday following footage circulated on social media showing two separate incidents during the vehicle convoy protest that raised suspicions of threats involving weapons against the demonstrators.

Both suspects were taken into custody overnight and brought to the Harel Police Station for questioning. One suspect has already been questioned, his weapon was seized, and police will request an extension of his detention in court later today.

The second suspect does not possess a firearms license and is still being questioned.

There were several violent incidents during the protest. Police said they will continue investigating all incidents and will act decisively against anyone found to have used violence or threatened participants.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)