Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Reservist Killed In Tanker Rollover In Southern Lebanon

An IDF reservist was killed in an operational accident in southern Lebanon on Wednesday night, the IDF announced on Thursday morning.

He was identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Basil Sweid, 32, from Peki’in, a Druze-Arab town in northern Israel. He served as a driver in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th battalion.

According to the IDF, Sweid was killed when the refueling truck he was driving overturned during operational activity in the Rabb al-Thalathin area of southern Lebanon.

Another soldier was moderately injured in the accident.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

NEW GEZEIRAH: Tax Authority Moves To Punish Yeshivos Over Draft Dispute

INCITEMENT ALLEGATIONS: Former Arad Mayor’s Call For “Urban Intifada” Against Chareidim Under Police Review

VIOLENCE ERUPTS During Chareidi Vehicle Protests Across Israel; DRIVER POINTS GUN AT CHAREIDIM [VIDEOS]

“I’m Finishing Ten Years of Hell”: Netanyahu Concludes His Testimony After 98 Hearings

25 Meters Deep: Tunnel From Palestinian Authority Discovered Near Jerusalem

2 Hamas Terrorists Spotted Next To Israeli Border; Manhunt Underway

Police Raid Breslov Kehilla in Yavne’el Over Underage Marriages

UN Nuclear Agency Boss Says Inspectors Will Visit Iran’s Nuclear Sites Under Iran-US Interim Deal

IRAN CRACKDOWN: More Than 3,000 Arrested on Allegations of Cooperation With Israel

POSTWAR GAZA STALEMATE: International Reconstruction Effort Meets In Cyprus To ‘Recalibrate’ Strategy