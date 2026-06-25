IDF Reservist Killed In Tanker Rollover In Southern Lebanon

An IDF reservist was killed in an operational accident in southern Lebanon on Wednesday night, the IDF announced on Thursday morning.

He was identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Basil Sweid, 32, from Peki’in, a Druze-Arab town in northern Israel. He served as a driver in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th battalion.

According to the IDF, Sweid was killed when the refueling truck he was driving overturned during operational activity in the Rabb al-Thalathin area of southern Lebanon.

Another soldier was moderately injured in the accident.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)