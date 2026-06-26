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IRAN RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Tehran Offering $1,000 Monthly to Volunteers Who Join Hezbollah

Hezbollah terrorists in an underground tunnel.

Iran has launched a new recruitment campaign aimed at bolstering Hezbollah’s ranks in Lebanon, offering volunteers a monthly salary of approximately $1,000—several times higher than Iran’s minimum wage. Public advertisements posted across Tehran are targeting young people from lower-income backgrounds, Basij members, and others with strong ideological ties to the regime.

According to the recruitment notices, applicants must meet strict physical fitness standards, demonstrate discipline, ideological loyalty, and religious commitment. Recruits are expected to undergo initial military training with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Quds Force before receiving additional training in Syria and Lebanon.

Some recruits are reportedly expected to join Hezbollah’s combat formations, including the elite Radwan Force.

An intelligence source said the decision to publicly advertise for volunteers inside Iran may indicate a growing manpower shortage within Hezbollah, with the regime increasingly relying on financial incentives to attract recruits.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday against easing economic pressure on Iran during a conference hosted by Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing.

“Every dollar that reaches the Ayatollahs becomes a ballistic missile, a drone in Lebanon, or a rocket in Gaza,” Katz said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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