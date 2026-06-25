ANTI-HAMAS PROTESTS: Gazans Defy Death Threats Ahead of Planned Demonstrations

Residents of Gaza are preparing for what could become the largest anti-Hamas protests in more than a year, despite widespread reports of death threats, arrests, and fears of retaliation by the terror group.

According to Israel’s Kan 11 News, activists have called for demonstrations on Friday under the banner “June 26 Revolution,” urging Gazans to take to the streets in an effort to bring an end to Hamas’ rule.

One of the protest organizers told Kan 11 that participants have received serious threats from Hamas and from clan leaders aligned with the terror group.

“They accuse us of treason,” the organizer said. “We are all in danger, but we deserve to live without them.”

The organizers said the demonstrations are not only aimed at expressing frustration over Gaza’s humanitarian situation but are also intended to demand the removal of Hamas from power and the transfer of control to an alternative governing body, such as a technocratic committee or an international civilian administration.

According to the activists, Hamas fears a popular uprising and is attempting to intimidate anyone associated with the planned demonstrations.

In recent days, Hamas announced through media outlets affiliated with the terror group that it had arrested individuals accused of “collaborating with Israel” and said some of those detainees would be executed. One activist claimed the announcement was intended to frighten Hamas opponents and discourage participation in Friday’s protests.

The organizers strongly rejected Hamas’ claims that Israel is behind the demonstrations.

“Only Gazans are organizing these protests,” one activist said, while acknowledging that the ongoing threats and fear for participants’ lives could still prevent many residents from taking to the streets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)