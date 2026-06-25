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POLL SHAKEUP: Analyst Says Bennett Rapidly Losing Support As Netanyahu Gains Momentum

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announce the formation of their new B'Yachad (Together) party. (PR)

Israeli political analyst Shlomo Filber says Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is strengthening his position ahead of the next election, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is rapidly losing support after entering the political race too early.

Speaking ahead of the release of a new Channel 14 poll, Filber argued that recent political and security developments have worked in Netanyahu’s favor, while Bennett’s strategy has backfired.

According to Filber, Bennett made a critical mistake by launching his political comeback in 2024 based on expectations that Netanyahu’s government would soon collapse.

“He believed the opposition’s stories that the government was about to fall, feared he’d miss the train, and jumped in too early,” Filber said. “Maintaining political momentum for a year and a half is very difficult.”

Filber said Bennett has also failed to fulfill two central promises: attracting significant right-wing voters and defeating Netanyahu without relying on Arab parties.

As a result, he claimed, many Bennett supporters are now shifting to former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, whom they view as a stronger alternative.

Meanwhile, Filber dismissed concerns over ongoing public disputes between National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both of whom have threatened to run separately.

“In the end, Netanyahu will bang their heads together,” Filber said, arguing that the prime minister remains the dominant force within the right-wing bloc and will not allow a split that could jeopardize the coalition’s chances.

He also rejected claims that Ben Gvir risks losing voters to the political left.

“To the right of Ben Gvir there’s only a wall,” Filber said. “Any votes that leave him will go to Smotrich or Likud—not to the opposition.”

Looking ahead, Filber predicted that Netanyahu’s firm security policies, including his stance on Lebanon and resistance to international pressure, continue to resonate with much of the Israeli public and are expected to be reflected in upcoming polling numbers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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