VIOLENCE IN GEULA: Two Suspects Accused of Beating Man With Iron Bar

A business dispute in Jerusalem’s Geula neighborhood allegedly escalated into a violent assault that left a man hospitalized with head injuries, police said. Two suspects are expected to be indicted after investigators completed their probe.

Jerusalem police opened the investigation earlier this week after receiving a report of a serious assault in the chareidi neighborhood. Detectives determined that the attack stemmed from an ongoing business dispute between those involved.

According to the investigation, the two suspects, Jerusalem residents in their 30s and 40s, allegedly threatened and attacked the victim using an iron bar and a wooden stick.

The victim suffered head injuries and bleeding and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the completion of the investigation, prosecutors on Thursday filed a prosecutor’s declaration announcing their intention to indict the two suspects.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the suspects’ detention until Monday to allow prosecutors to file the indictment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)