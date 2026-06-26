HORMUZ REOPENING: Iran Eyes $40 Billion Annual Windfall Under Proposed Gulf Agreement

Iran believes it could generate as much as $40 billion annually under a proposed agreement tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a plan that would also give Tehran a significant role in managing one of the world’s most important shipping routes, according to an exclusive Bloomberg report.

Under the proposal, Iran would collect fees for security, safety, and environmental services from vessels transiting the Strait, with officials estimating the arrangement could bring in roughly $40 billion each year. The framework would also place Iran in charge of demining the waterway and coordinating passage during an initial 60-day period while granting Tehran a voice in the Strait’s longer-term management.

Iranian officials have reportedly been lobbying neighboring Gulf states to participate in the arrangement and share in the revenue. Tehran has also cited other international waterways, including the Turkish Straits and the Strait of Malacca, as possible models for a future governance structure.

The proposal has drawn sharp opposition from the United States and several Gulf nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected any suggestion that Iran should be allowed to charge ships for using an international waterway, while President Trump said there should be no tolls, insurance fees, or other charges imposed on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the opposition, Iran has already announced new shipping procedures, including requiring vessels to register in advance, establishing an insurance company it says shippers must use, and warning that certain transit routes are now prohibited. Tehran hopes reopening the Strait under the proposed agreement would restore oil exports, attract new revenue, and strengthen its influence over one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)