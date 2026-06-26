Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IRAN’S NEGOTIATING PLAYBOOK: How Tehran Exploits Weakness Inside Trump’s Team

US Vice President JD Vance (L) waits, alongside US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff (C) and Jared Kushner, to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (not seen), at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026 (Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP)

Iran is approaching the current negotiations with the United States according to a deliberate, long-term strategy—not out of fear of President Trump, but from the belief that his negotiating team has identifiable weaknesses it can exploit, according to an analysis published by Israel Hayom.

Tehran does not view Trump as an unpredictable leader. Instead, Iranian officials see him as a rational decision-maker constrained by political and economic realities, including the approaching U.S. midterm elections, growing public opposition to costly wars, and the challenge of assembling an international coalition during a global energy crisis.

Iran’s strategy closely follows the negotiating principles laid out by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in his 2025 book on negotiations. Those principles emphasize persistence, repeatedly returning to the same positions, refusing to offer concessions before negotiations mature, and using time itself as leverage against the opposing side.

Iran has also carefully mapped the balance of power within the Trump administration, contrasting Secretary of State Marco Rubio with a negotiating team centered on Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The piece says Tehran views that group as primarily focused on securing a rapid agreement, noting that some members have significant business interests in Qatar, a country that has played a central mediating role in the talks.

The piece describes Iran as employing a calculated “good cop, bad cop” strategy, presenting its diplomats to Washington as pragmatic dealmakers while portraying the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as the hardline faction that could derail negotiations if an agreement is not reached quickly. It argues that this approach has increased pressure on the American negotiating team to secure a deal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨U.S. STRIKES IRAN: CENTCOM Hits Missile, Drone Sites After Cargo Ship Attack In Strait Of Hormuz

NETANYAHU TRIAL: Judges Reject PM’s Request To Hold Key Hearing Sunday, Reschedule For Monday

🚨HISTORIC: Framework Agreement Signed Between Israel And Lebanon [VIDEOS]

BENNETT’S SLIDE CONTINUES: Likud Gains Ground As New Poll Shows Eisenkot Leading Opposition

SUMMER TRAVEL CRISIS AVERTED: Israel Reaches Deal To Free Up Ben Gurion Airport Capacity

Israeli-American Says He Was Beaten, Jailed Alongside Iranians And Syrians

GUN ARREST: Williamsburg Shomrim Spots Armed Suspect, NYPD Recovers Loaded Gun

Congressman Mike Lawler Helps Secure Release of Akiva Rand Z”L, Before Shabbos Following Moldova Crash

ARAD VIOLENCE: Four Arrested After Brutal Attack On Gerrer Chassidim During Protest Convoy

PROVOCATION BEFORE SHABBOS: Small Left-Wing Protest Attempts To Disrupt Bnei Brak, Clashes With Residents