DURING A CEASEFIRE: Four IDF Soldiers Injured In Clash With Terrorists In Southern Lebanon

Four IDF soldiers, including two officers, were injured during a clash with a terrorist in southern Lebanon yesterday, the military announced.

According to the IDF, a combat officer sustained moderate injuries, while another combat officer and two additional soldiers were lightly wounded during the encounter.

All four were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The incident comes as IDF forces continue operations in southern Lebanon aimed at preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing terrorist infrastructure near Israel’s northern border.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)