NETANYAHU TRIAL: Judges Reject PM’s Request To Hold Key Hearing Sunday, Reschedule For Monday

The judges overseeing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial have rejected his request to hold a key hearing on Sunday regarding the accelerated pace of the proceedings, instead scheduling the hearing for Monday.

Following the conclusion of Netanyahu’s testimony on Wednesday, his legal team informed the court that the prime minister wished to appear Sunday to argue against the court’s recent decision to increase the number of weekly trial sessions. The judges responded that the hearing would not take place that day and would instead be held Monday, when both sides will present their arguments.

Earlier this week, the Jerusalem District Court announced that beginning after the current court recess, Netanyahu’s trial will be expanded from four to five hearings each week.

The decision comes as Presiding Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman approaches retirement, leaving approximately two years to complete the court’s written verdict. Until now, the trial has generally been scheduled for four hearings each week, three of which were devoted to Netanyahu’s testimony, although numerous sessions were shortened or canceled.

Netanyahu concluded his testimony Wednesday after months on the witness stand.

He continues to face charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in Case 4000, involving allegations that he provided regulatory benefits to Bezeq controlling shareholders Shaul and Iris Elovitch in exchange for favorable coverage by the Walla news website. Netanyahu has consistently denied all wrongdoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)