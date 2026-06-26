🚨HISTORIC: Framework Agreement Signed Between Israel And Lebanon [VIDEOS]

Israel, Lebanon, and the United States have signed a framework agreement Friday evening following four days of negotiations in Washington. The agreement includes a security annex and paves the way for the start of an IDF withdrawal pilot from parts of southern Lebanon.

Following the signing of the trilateral framework agreement between Israel, Lebanon, and the United States in Washington, Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a recorded statement: “This is a major blow to Iran. We continue to maintain the original security zone at all times.”

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