Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨HISTORIC: Framework Agreement Signed Between Israel And Lebanon [VIDEOS]

Israel, Lebanon, and the United States have signed a framework agreement Friday evening following four days of negotiations in Washington. The agreement includes a security annex and paves the way for the start of an IDF withdrawal pilot from parts of southern Lebanon.

Following the signing of the trilateral framework agreement between Israel, Lebanon, and the United States in Washington, Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a recorded statement: “This is a major blow to Iran. We continue to maintain the original security zone at all times.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BENNETT’S SLIDE CONTINUES: Likud Gains Ground As New Poll Shows Eisenkot Leading Opposition

SUMMER TRAVEL CRISIS AVERTED: Israel Reaches Deal To Free Up Ben Gurion Airport Capacity

Israeli-American Says He Was Beaten, Jailed Alongside Iranians And Syrians

GUN ARREST: Williamsburg Shomrim Spots Armed Suspect, NYPD Recovers Loaded Gun

Congressman Mike Lawler Helps Secure Release of Akiva Rand Z”L, Before Shabbos Following Moldova Crash

ARAD VIOLENCE: Four Arrested After Brutal Attack On Gerrer Chassidim During Protest Convoy

PROVOCATION BEFORE SHABBOS: Small Left-Wing Protest Attempts To Disrupt Bnei Brak, Clashes With Residents

CALL FOR CHIZUK: Gedolei Yisrael Urge Daily Taanis Dibbur In Kollelim Until Yamim Noraim

KHAMENEI’S SECRET BUNKER: Report Reveals Underground Complex Built To Protect Iran’s Former Supreme Leader

REPORT: Pentagon Considering Israel For Military Bases After Iranian Attack Ravaged Bahrain Installation