IDF ELIMINATES: Nephew Of Ismail Haniyeh Who Led October 7 Terrorist Infiltration

The IDF and the Shin Bet (ISA) announced that they eliminated senior Hamas terrorist Walid Haniyeh, the deputy commander of a Nukhba company in Hamas’ military wing, during a strike carried out on Thursday.

According to the IDF, Haniyeh spent recent years recruiting additional terrorists into Hamas and oversaw the military training of the Nukhba company under his command.

The military said Haniyeh commanded the infiltration of a Hamas terrorist cell into Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre and personally participated in the cross-border attack. The IDF said he directed the terrorist cell and provided operational instructions as it abducted Israeli civilians and took them into the Gaza Strip as hostages.

Walid Haniyeh was also the nephew of Ismail Haniyeh, the former head of Hamas’ Political Bureau.

Following the strike, the IDF reiterated that “troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)