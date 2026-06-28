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THOUSANDS AT THE KOSEL: Massive Tefillah Held For Brisker Rosh Yeshiva

Thousands of talmidim of Brisk gathered at the Kosel late Motzei Shabbos to recite Tehillim on behalf of Brisk Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Avraham Yehoshua Soloveitchik, whos remains hospitalized.

The gathering drew thousands of current and former talmidim, along with members of the broader Torah community, who recited Tehillim and poured out heartfelt tefillos, beseeching Hashem for the Rosh Yeshiva’s complete recovery.

The tzibbur is urged to continue davening and beseeching Rachamei Shamayim for the complete recovery of Avraham Yehoshua ben Ettil.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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