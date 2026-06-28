Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BEN GVIR SIGNS ORDER: No Skunk Water or Tear Gas at Protests

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has signed new regulations banning police from using skunk water and tear gas to disperse demonstrations.

According to Ben Gvir’s office, the move is intended to promote fair and equal law enforcement while reducing the use of crowd-control measures during protests.

The minister said the decision follows longstanding complaints that these tactics were used disproportionately against certain communities, particularly the chareidi public, Ethiopian Israelis, and other minority groups.

Ben Gvir said the new regulations represent a shift in policing policy and are designed to prevent the future use of skunk water and tear gas as protest-dispersal methods.

The announcement comes amid ongoing public debate over police handling of demonstrations in Israel, particularly following criticism of law enforcement’s response to protests in the chareidi community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

2 Responses

  2. Here’s a simple idea. Anyone arrested for blocking traffic, violence, damaging property, spitting at police or soldiers, should be banned forever from receiving any form of governmental assistance. Aware that much of the entitlements have already been stripped. Whatever is left can never be dispersed to any arrestee or their immediate family. The arrest history should be put on shidduch resumes.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BEN GVIR SIGNS ORDER: No Skunk Water or Tear Gas at Protests

NEW ERA FOR CATSKILLS HATZALAH: New Kaimisha Garage, Dispatch Center To Boost Emergency Response Year-Round

MAILBAG: Torah Study as National Service: The Charedi Perspective

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Feinstein’s Teshuvah On Serving In The IDF 

REPORT: US, Iran Agree To Halt Strikes, Set Tuesday Talks In Doha

IRAN SIGNALS NEXT PHASE: Military Unveils New Combat Drones, Promises More Advanced Weapons

CRIME WAVE CRISIS: Former Police Spokesman Proposes Five-Point Plan To Combat Israel’s Spiraling Violence

REPORT: Israeli Defense Firms Supplied Defensive Systems for Saudi and Qatari Aircraft

DRONE THREAT BREAKTHROUGH: Israeli Company Unveils Advanced System To Detect And Destroy Explosive UAVs

Dati Leumi Rosh Yeshiva: “I Don’t Believe A Word The IDF Chief Of Staff Says”