BEN GVIR SIGNS ORDER: No Skunk Water or Tear Gas at Protests

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has signed new regulations banning police from using skunk water and tear gas to disperse demonstrations.

According to Ben Gvir’s office, the move is intended to promote fair and equal law enforcement while reducing the use of crowd-control measures during protests.

The minister said the decision follows longstanding complaints that these tactics were used disproportionately against certain communities, particularly the chareidi public, Ethiopian Israelis, and other minority groups.

Ben Gvir said the new regulations represent a shift in policing policy and are designed to prevent the future use of skunk water and tear gas as protest-dispersal methods.

The announcement comes amid ongoing public debate over police handling of demonstrations in Israel, particularly following criticism of law enforcement’s response to protests in the chareidi community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)