MOUNTING CONCERNS: Senior IDF Officials Warn Hamas Is Preparing For Another War

Senior officers in the IDF Intelligence Directorate and Southern Command warned IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir last week that Hamas’ military wing is rebuilding its capabilities and preparing for another war, according to Kan News.

The officers said Hamas is manufacturing hundreds of explosive devices and anti-tank missiles each month, recruiting terrorists between the ages of 18 and 22, recently resuming training for its Nukhba terrorists, attempting to smuggle drones and communications equipment from Sinai, and rebuilding underground infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip.

The officers also warned that Hamas remains firmly in control on the ground. “Hamas is strong on the ground, no one is threatening it, and the organization is not prepared to give up control of Gaza,” they told Zamir.

Senior IDF officials believe Israel should return to fighting and have conveyed that position to U.S. officials. Washington, however, opposes resuming combat and wants to preserve the current framework established by the agreement while continuing to advance President Trump’s vision and the Board of Peace.

Meanwhile, a large anti-Hamas protest planned for Friday failed to materialize as expected after Hamas deployed armed terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip. Israeli security officials continue to raise serious concerns, but an American veto on renewed fighting remains in place.

In a separate development, a senior Hamas delegation led by Mousa Abu Marzouk met with senior Russian government officials in Moscow on June 10. A Palestinian source familiar with the meeting said the discussions focused primarily on Clause 8 of the roadmap, which addresses the removal and storage of weapons in Gaza—the provision dealing with Hamas’ disarmament.

Hamas expressed agreement in principle to the clause but demanded several strict conditions: implementation must be carried out exclusively by the “National Committee for the Administration of Gaza,” any international stabilization force must operate only in direct coordination with the Palestinian factions, and there must be absolute guarantees that no weapons removed from Gaza would be transferred to Israel or any outside party.

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