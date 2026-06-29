Police Arrest Arabs Who Beat Jewish Shepherds In Gush Eztion

Israel Police officers arrested four Palestinian residents of the village of Rashida overnight Sunday for their alleged involvement in assaulting three Jewish farmers with clubs and stones near Mikneh Avraham Farm in eastern Gush Ezion.

Following the attack, police forces, under the protection of IDF officers, entered the village to investigate the incident, including gathering evidence and testimony and searching for the suspects, who fled the scene after the attack.

By Sunday evening, police had located and arrested four suspects believed to have been involved in the violent assault.

The police are expected to bring the suspects to court on Monday to request an extension of their detention.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)