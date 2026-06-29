Powerful Blast Heard Across Northern Israel As IDF Destroys Hezbollah Terror Fortress

The IDF on Sunday night destroyed a massive Hezbollah terror tunnel network in the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon, triggering powerful explosions that reverberated across the Upper Galil.

The IDF said that the site was one of Hezbollah’s most significant terror assets in the area, adding that it was built over years under Iranian investment.

The underground complex, over 200 meters long and more than 25 meters deep, contained hundreds of weapons and fortified infrastructure that included blast doors, four launch shafts, and 12 rooms used for storing weapons and housing terrorists. Dozens of dismantled drones, aircraft components, warheads, and explosives were found at the site.

According to the IDF, more than 20 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated during the activity in the area, including about ten Radwan terrorists.

The IDF stated that Israel informed the US and the American representative in Lebanon in advance about the destruction of the tunnel network.

Ahead of the explosion, regional councils in the Western and Upper Galil warned residents to expect a powerful blast. “Due to the force of the explosion, independent earthquake alerts may be activated, which are not connected to Home Front Command systems,” the Ma’ale Yosef Regional Council told residents. “There is no danger to civilians in the north.”

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The IDF stated: “Combat Team 551, together with Yahalom combat engineers under the command of the 91st Division, destroyed an underground tunnel route located in the village of Majdal Zoun within the security zone in southern Lebanon.

“This underground complex was constructed using technology and expertise provided by the Iranian terrorist regime. The tunnel stretched more than 200 meters in length and more than 25 meters in depth.

“IDF troops discovered hundreds of weapons and four launch shafts aimed at Israel inside the complex.

“The IDF will continue operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon and removing any threat to our forces. The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm the citizens of the State of Israel or its troops.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)