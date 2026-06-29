NEW IDF VEHICLE: “Hummer Lavi” Enters Service With Mountain Brigade

The IDF has begun deploying its new “Hummer Lavi” tactical vehicle, with the upgraded platform now entering service in the Mountain Brigade to enhance mobility and operational capabilities in some of Israel’s most challenging terrain.

While the vehicle resembles earlier Hummer models externally, it features major engineering and mechanical upgrades, including a new front-mounted turbo engine designed to improve performance in extreme environments such as the high-altitude, snow-covered terrain of the Mount Hermon region.

The Hummer Lavi can carry payloads of up to 6.1 tons and is equipped with advanced self-braking systems that improve control on steep slopes. According to Lt. Col. “A,” commander of the mountain mobility unit, the vehicle provides significantly greater safety and maneuverability for troops during complex operations.

The new vehicles have already been in operational use for several months and have demonstrated strong durability, becoming an important addition to the IDF’s ground mobility capabilities along the northern front.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)