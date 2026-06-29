LIFE-SAVING LESSON: Paramedic Teaching CPR Saves Man Who Collapsed Nearby

An Magen David Adom paramedic who arrived at an Israel Prison Service facility to teach a CPR course ended up using those skills for real when a 67-year-old man suddenly collapsed in a nearby room.

Paramedic Liav Yaakobi was conducting the training as part of an EMT course when staff members rushed to alert him. He found the man unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, and immediately began performing CPR.

As one of the trainees called MDA’s 101 emergency hotline, an Israel Prison Service medical team joined the resuscitation effort with a defibrillator while additional MDA crews responded to the scene.

After prolonged CPR and four defibrillator shocks, the man’s heart started beating again, and he regained full consciousness. He was later transported to a hospital for further treatment and observation.

“When I came to teach CPR today, I never imagined the course would become real within seconds,” Yaakobi said. “The trainees saw firsthand why CPR and the use of a defibrillator are so critical and life-saving. I’m grateful I was in the right place at the right time and had the opportunity to save a life.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)