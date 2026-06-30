MAJOR TRANSIT UPGRADE: Israel Advances Plan To Modernize Country’s Busiest Transportation Hub

Israel’s National Infrastructure Committee has approved advancing a plan to modernize Haifa’s Lev HaMifratz Transportation Center, the country’s largest and busiest public transportation hub, by forwarding it to the regional planning committees for review and to the public for comments. The project is intended to improve the passenger experience and public transportation operations throughout the Haifa metropolitan area as the region continues to grow.

Lev HaMifratz Transportation Center currently serves approximately 30,000 passengers each day and is Israel’s busiest transportation hub. The complex includes about 90 bus routes, two heavy rail lines, four Metronit bus rapid transit lines, and the Haifa Cable Car. It is also expected to connect to the future Nofit light rail line, which is under construction and will link Haifa, Nof HaGalil, and Nazareth.

Under the proposal, the operational bus terminal will be relocated to vacant land north of the existing railway tracks. The new site will include an operations terminal, an overnight bus parking facility, a 400-space park-and-ride lot, and office space for Israel Ports Company.

Relocating the operational facilities will make room for a new passenger terminal featuring expanded waiting areas, restaurants, and retail space. The plan also includes new pedestrian bridges and walkways designed to improve connections between buses, trains, the Metronit system, the cable car, and the future light rail network.

The project is part of the broader redevelopment of the Haifa Bay area under National Outline Plan 75, which includes significant additions of housing, employment centers, and commercial development to accommodate the region’s expected growth.

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