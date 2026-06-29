PETACH TIKVAH: 9-Year-Old Girl Killed After Minibus Crash

A 9-year-old girl was killed Monday after being struck by a minibus while riding a electric scooter on Harav Shalom Shabazi Street in Petach Tikvah.

United Hatzalah and MDA paramedics found the girl unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, suffering from severe multi-system injuries. They performed advanced CPR at the scene before transporting her in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital, where doctors later pronounced her dead.

According to first responders, the collision occurred after the girl’s electric scooter was struck by the minibus. Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, her injuries proved fatal.

Police detained the minibus driver, a man in his 30s from Kafr Qasim, for questioning. Traffic investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

According to Beterem, 37 children have been killed in road accidents in Israel since the start of 2026. Over the past five years, 252 children have lost their lives in traffic accidents, with nearly one-fifth of the victims between the ages of 5 and 9.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)