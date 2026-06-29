Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S.-HAMAS CONTACTS: Trump Peace Council Adviser Met Khalil Al-Hayya As Gaza Disarmament Talks Continue

Here’s A senior U.S. official working on President Donald Trump’s Peace Council initiative met in recent months with senior Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya as part of ongoing efforts to negotiate the terrorist group’s disarmament, Kan News reported.

The official is Aryeh Lightstone, who serves both as an adviser to U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and as an adviser to President Trump’s Peace Council. Witkoff himself previously met directly with Al-Hayya during negotiations aimed at ending the war and securing the release of all hostages.

Israeli officials were aware of Lightstone’s meetings, which were conducted as part of diplomatic efforts led by Peace Council Director General Nikolay Mladenov. According to Israeli sources, Hamas has recently hardened its position in the negotiations, with discussions largely reverting to disagreements over what would be classified as heavy and light weapons under a proposed disarmament framework.

A Peace Council official said multiple rounds of negotiations have taken place in recent months to reach a roadmap for disarming Hamas in Gaza. The official added that diplomatic efforts are continuing alongside work on governance, the rule of law, security, reconstruction, and economic development in the Strip.

The developments come as senior Israeli Military Intelligence and Southern Command officials recently warned IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir that Hamas is preparing for another round of fighting. According to the assessment, the terrorist organization is producing hundreds of explosive devices and anti-tank missiles each month, recruiting terrorists between the ages of 18 and 22, resuming Nukhba force training, attempting to smuggle drones and communications equipment from Sinai, and rebuilding its underground tunnel infrastructure.

The officials also assessed that Hamas remains firmly in control inside Gaza and has no intention of relinquishing its rule. While the IDF has conveyed to U.S. officials that fighting should resume, Washington is seeking to preserve the current ceasefire framework while continuing to advance President Trump’s broader Gaza initiative through the Peace Council.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Rockland Hatzoloh Welcomes 15 New Volunteer Members

Harav Yitzchak Yosef At Bnei Brak Atzeres: “WE ARE LIVING IN A RACIST STATE; Go To Prison With A Sefer In Your Hand”

UPDATE ON KIRYAS JOEL CRASH: Just 4 Weeks To Wedding, Yerushalayim Chosson Critical, Going Into 12 Hour Surgery

Israeli Official: “NEW YORK JEWS ARE IN DANGER, The Situation Is Deteriorating”

BOMBSHELL IN NETANYAHU TRIAL: Judges Again Urge Prosecution to Drop Bribery Charge

Netanyahu’s Lawyer: “Only The Eichmann Trial Was Conducted 5 Days A Week”

🚨KIRYAS JOEL: Israeli Meshulach Airlifted After Serious Head-On Crash on Route 208

MOUNTING CONCERNS: Senior IDF Officials Warn Hamas Is Preparing For Another War

LIKUD MOVES TO PREVENT PARTY SPLIT: Primaries Set As New Rules Target Potential Defectors

BEN GVIR SIGNS ORDER: No Skunk Water or Tear Gas at Protests