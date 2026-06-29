U.S.-HAMAS CONTACTS: Trump Peace Council Adviser Met Khalil Al-Hayya As Gaza Disarmament Talks Continue

Here’s A senior U.S. official working on President Donald Trump’s Peace Council initiative met in recent months with senior Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya as part of ongoing efforts to negotiate the terrorist group’s disarmament, Kan News reported.

The official is Aryeh Lightstone, who serves both as an adviser to U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and as an adviser to President Trump’s Peace Council. Witkoff himself previously met directly with Al-Hayya during negotiations aimed at ending the war and securing the release of all hostages.

Israeli officials were aware of Lightstone’s meetings, which were conducted as part of diplomatic efforts led by Peace Council Director General Nikolay Mladenov. According to Israeli sources, Hamas has recently hardened its position in the negotiations, with discussions largely reverting to disagreements over what would be classified as heavy and light weapons under a proposed disarmament framework.

A Peace Council official said multiple rounds of negotiations have taken place in recent months to reach a roadmap for disarming Hamas in Gaza. The official added that diplomatic efforts are continuing alongside work on governance, the rule of law, security, reconstruction, and economic development in the Strip.

The developments come as senior Israeli Military Intelligence and Southern Command officials recently warned IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir that Hamas is preparing for another round of fighting. According to the assessment, the terrorist organization is producing hundreds of explosive devices and anti-tank missiles each month, recruiting terrorists between the ages of 18 and 22, resuming Nukhba force training, attempting to smuggle drones and communications equipment from Sinai, and rebuilding its underground tunnel infrastructure.

The officials also assessed that Hamas remains firmly in control inside Gaza and has no intention of relinquishing its rule. While the IDF has conveyed to U.S. officials that fighting should resume, Washington is seeking to preserve the current ceasefire framework while continuing to advance President Trump’s broader Gaza initiative through the Peace Council.

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