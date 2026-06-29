U.S. GAZA PLAN: Washington Presses Israel To Approve Reconstruction Without Hamas Disarmament

The United States has presented Israel with a memorandum outlining a series of commitments it wants approved in writing as part of its plan for post-war Gaza, even if Hamas has not yet agreed to disarm, Kan News reported.

The document reflects the Trump administration’s push to move forward with its Gaza plan while preventing a return to full-scale fighting. Under the proposal, Israel would permit infrastructure, water, electricity, and other reconstruction projects in designated areas of the Gaza Strip. It would also commit to transferring residents from Hamas-controlled areas into areas administered by the Peace Council by the end of this year.

The proposal also calls for Israel to allow the construction of a headquarters for the technocratic government, approve bases for the international stabilization force, restore the European Hospital by allowing construction materials, medical equipment, and laboratories into Gaza, and establish a secure access corridor to the facility. In addition, Israel would transfer Palestinian Authority tax revenues related to Gaza to the Peace Council.

Another major provision calls for Israel to begin recognizing the technocratic government as the governing authority in Gaza. The document envisions transferring the Palestinian sides of the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings to its control, allowing it to move freely for official purposes, authorizing digital payments and fuel distribution, permitting the operation of 4G cellular service in Gaza, and offering conditional amnesty to individuals who surrender their weapons and commit to peace.

In return, the Trump Peace Council would assume responsibility for Gaza’s supply chain, fuel distribution, and payment systems in an effort to significantly reduce Hamas’ ability to collect taxes. The council would also oversee security and public order through an international stabilization force supported by an unarmed Palestinian civilian guard.

At the same time, the document states that Israel would retain the right to take whatever actions are necessary to protect its security if Hamas refuses to disarm. Overall, the proposal signals that Washington wants Israel to advance an alternative governing structure in Gaza and avoid a renewed military campaign, even if Hamas does not immediately surrender its weapons.

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