Despite 17-Year Diplomatic Freeze, Israel Sending Earthquake Relief Team To Venezuela

Despite having no formal diplomatic relations for the past 17 years, Israel will dispatch a humanitarian delegation to Venezuela on Tuesday to assist in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck the country.

The mission was approved at the direction of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar following a comprehensive review by Israel’s National Security Council to address the diplomatic and logistical challenges of operating in a country that severed ties with Israel in 2009.

The joint delegation will include representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the IDF, and the Home Front Command.

The Foreign Ministry’s efforts will be led by Ambassador Yoad Magen, who was raised in Venezuela, while the military delegation will be headed by Brig. Gen. Elad Edri, Chief of Staff of the Home Front Command.

The initial team will include Home Front Command engineers and Foreign Ministry officials specializing in disaster response. Additional rescue personnel and structural experts are expected to join the mission if conditions on the ground require further assistance.

Despite the absence of diplomatic relations, Israeli officials will work directly with their Venezuelan counterparts to assist rescue and recovery efforts in the quake-stricken areas.

Israel has a long history of providing humanitarian assistance following natural disasters around the world, frequently deploying search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel, and engineering experts regardless of political relations with the affected country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)