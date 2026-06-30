Chareidi Boycott Sinks Ben Gvir’s Flagship Bill Banning Red Cross Visits To Terrorists

The coalition suffered another setback Monday night after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s flagship bill to bar Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists was defeated in the Knesset due to the ongoing voting boycott by the Chareidi parties.

The bill, which was voted down 41-36 in its preliminary reading, would have prohibited representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross from visiting prisons and IDF detention facilities holding terrorists. It also sought to restrict the transfer of information to the organization without the approval of either the National Security Minister or the Defense Minister.

The legislation failed after Shas and United Torah Judaism continued their boycott of coalition votes in protest over the government’s failure to advance legislation addressing the status of yeshiva bochurim.

Coalition leaders reportedly attempted to persuade opposition lawmakers not to vote against the measure, but were unable to secure enough support.

The debate became heated when Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz and Hadash-Ta’al MK Ayman Odeh exchanged insults on the Knesset floor, with security personnel intervening to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

Following the vote, Ben Gvir blasted both the opposition and the Chareidi parties.

“Our hostages in Gaza never received Red Cross visits,” Ben Gvir said. “I expect nothing from the opposition. Anyone who refused to vote for this law voted in favor of the Nukhba terrorists.”

He also accused Shas chairman Aryeh Deri of aligning with Arab lawmakers at the expense of Israel’s security, saying, “Aryeh Deri’s alliance with Ahmad Tibi will not help the Chareidi public—it harms Israel’s security.”

Ben Gvir later posted an AI-generated image depicting Deri celebrating in front of a Palestinian flag, writing: “Thank you, Aryeh! Thanks to you, the Nukhba terrorists will continue receiving Red Cross visits in prison. How will you sleep at night?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)