“YEMACH SHEMO VEZICHRO!” Defense Minister Condemns Calls Against IDF Chief At Bnei Brak Anti-Draft Rally

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz strongly condemned remarks made against IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during Monday night’s anti-draft rally in Bnei Brak, declaring that “red lines must not be crossed.”
The comments were made by Hagaon HaRav Aryeh Yazdi during the mass protest against the arrest of Yeshiva Bochrim, where he referred to the IDF chief in harsh terms, saying, “The The IDF Chief of Staff, ימח שמו וזכרו”…
Katz responded by praising Zamir and the IDF’s leadership, stating, “Even when there are public disagreements, it is forbidden to cross red lines of incitement and attacks against those who bear the heavy responsibility for the security of the State of Israel.”
“The Chief of Staff and IDF commanders are leading our soldiers on every front in the defense of the State of Israel and the security of its citizens,” Katz added. “Any incitement against them is unacceptable, dangerous, and worthy of condemnation.”
The rally, attended by thousands, was held to protest the arrests of yeshiva bochurim over military conscription.
During the gathering, former Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef declared that if a yeshiva bochur is arrested, “the entire yeshiva should come outside the military prison and recite Selichos,” adding that “wars are won not because of Iron Dome, but because of Torah, the bochurim, and the avreichim.”
At the conclusion of the event, some participants chanted “Deri is a traitor” and “Deri, go home” as Shas MKs attended the rally. Rabbanim present called on the crowd to stop the chants.
A group of demonstrators later descended onto Route 4 in an apparent attempt to block traffic before police intervened.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
11 Responses
Let him have his army of women, all RZ soldiers should quit
Maran HaRav Schach זצוק”ל many years ago already warned of people not ready for leadership. We see now how well he understood.
Why do we care what some defense minister says against a gadol? I’ll ask my rav if I should be talking like that, and that’s it…
so too the whole army and their supporters. may our wholehearted prayers three times a day for the destruction of the evil state be answered
“who bear the heavy responsibility for the security of the State of Israel.” he also bears the responsibility to keep INTERNAL PEACE and not to fuel internal strive and division! He also bears responsibility to respect Torah and Judaism!
“it is forbidden to cross red lines” YES, ARRESTING BNEI TORAH IS CROSSING RED LINES!
Sar Habitachon Katz is a shtickel Satmarer, his father learned in Satmar Yeshiva in the Alte Heim, in Europe. A bissel derech eretz and hakoras hatov for him. At least.
@Lemayse?
Huh? where did you get that from?
Even if true, therefore what??
that yisrael katz YEMACH SHEMO can say what he wants no one asked him for his worthless opinion!
This disunity must end. Nothing angers Hashem more than sinat chinam. The non observant don’t understand this but those who learn Torah should. And don’t tell me “it is not sinat chinam because the Haredim are right and the seculars are wrong.” Both sides are wrong! The protests disrupts the lives of thousands decent Jews trying to get to work, medical treatment, family obligations, etc. and the protesters act like animals, not Bnai Torah. And the police respond with brutality like they always do. What did they expect, kisses on theirs cheeks and a hearty yeshar koach. The Haredi leadership has forgotten themselves. REAL Torah leaders show love and concern for all Jews, not just those who agree with them. The GR”A wrote in Even Shlema who are the Erev Rav? The Baale Machlochet. Both sides share this distinction. Sadly, it’s the Jewish people who will suffer because of all their pride and arrogance.
Sinat chinam is “chinam”. Sinat for a good reason is a mitzvah. “Misaneha Hashem esna, veim kol mitkomemecha etkotat”
@chaim_baruch
Actually, He probably is much more upset by the hatred of the wicked Zionists against Hashem’s holiest children who simply learn His holy Torah and keep the world going.
And there are laws that cover what is and is not “sinat chinam” (as you put it).
Since you mentioned the storm-troopers there, they certainly should not have responded any more harshly than whatever little they did by leftist protests.
Since you mentioned the Erev Rav, no less than the Chofetz Chaim himself stated that the Zionists are the Erev Rav.