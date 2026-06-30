MAJOR HOUSING PUSH: Israel Advances Plans For More Than 65,000 New Homes

Irael is advancing plans for more than 65,000 new housing units as part of a nationwide effort that combines new construction with large-scale urban renewal projects. The initiatives, backed by billions of shekels in government funding, are designed to expand housing while upgrading infrastructure in communities across the country.

The government signed a NIS 2 billion “roof agreement” with Kfar Yona, the first agreement of its kind to combine state-owned and privately owned land on a scale exceeding 10,000 housing units. The project includes new transportation infrastructure, public buildings, commercial and employment zones, industrial areas, and the construction of a bypass road.

A second agreement, valued at more than NIS 3 billion, was signed with Holon and will support the construction of more than 8,000 homes. It also includes extensive infrastructure improvements, including roads, pedestrian bridges, drainage systems, parks, educational institutions, public buildings, a sports complex, a new municipal stadium, and expanded commercial and employment areas.

In addition, urban renewal projects approved across numerous cities are expected to add approximately 22,000 apartments, while another 25,000 housing units are advancing through new construction plans. Altogether, the various agreements and approvals move forward the development of more than 65,000 new homes throughout Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)